Hundreds protest against the Malaysian government after deputy premier’s graft charges were dropped

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Hundreds of people rallying in the Malaysian capital have ended their protest peacefully after several hours, despite police saying the gathering was unlawful. Protesters accuse Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of helping his key ally to escape prosecution in exchange for political support. Prosecutors unexpectedly dropped 47 graft charges against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Sept. 4. Dismissing the charges against the politician sparked new criticism, particularly in light of the Anwar government’s anti-corruption stance. Zahid heads the United Malays National Organization party, and his support was pivotal in helping Anwar form a unity government after November’s general election led to a hung Parliament.

