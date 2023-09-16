Skip to Content
Fallen firefighters and families honored at Memorial Park this weekend

today at 7:13 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, Sept. 16, thousands of people gathered from all over the United States and Canada to honor the lives and families of fallen firefighters.

"Every year the people of Colorado Springs open up their arms and welcome firefighters throughout North America so that we can memorialize our fallen. Those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their communities," Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Firefighters said.

The Carlock family traveled all the way from New Jersey for this memorial. Jacqueline Carlock lost her father over a decade ago to medical complications from his service during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

"We've waited a very long time for it. So it's very exciting," Carlock said. "It's bittersweet, but we're happy to have friends by our side here. The NYFD has been our biggest support over the past couple of years."

The memorial service included bagpipes, a couple of songs by the Colorado Springs Chorale and many other traditional elements. Families who lost a member to the service walked away with a memorial flag from the International Association of Fire Fighters.

