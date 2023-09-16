California lawsuit says oil giants deceived public on climate, seeks funds for storm damage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The state of California has filed a lawsuit against some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, claiming they deceived the public about the risks of fossil fuels blamed for climate change-related storms and wildfires that caused billions of dollars in damage. The lawsuit filed in state court in San Francisco also seeks creation of a fund — financed by the companies — to pay for recovery efforts from those storms and fires. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom says Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron and other energy giants lied about the danger of fossil fuels for decades and taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for damages.

