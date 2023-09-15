Women’s World Cup winners maintain boycott of Spain’s national team. Coach delays picking her squad

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The new coach of Spain’s women’s team has had to delay the announcement of her first squad after nearly all of the country’s World Cup-winning players maintained their boycott of the national team. Spain coach Montse Tomé was set to announce her squad on Friday. But the federation said it was postponed to a time to be determined. Spain’s women have had little chance to celebrate their greatest soccer achievement because the now former president of the Spanish soccer federation caused an uproar when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the awards ceremony in Sydney on Aug. 20.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.