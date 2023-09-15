Warnock calls on Atlanta officials to be more transparent about ‘Stop Cop City’ referendum
By R.J. RICO
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has urged Atlanta’s mayor to be more transparent in how city officials handle a petition drive led by opponents of a proposed police and firefighter training center. Warnock’s letter Friday comes after weeks of calls from “Stop Cop City” activists who were furious that the state’s top Democrats had stayed largely silent over the city’s plan to adopt a signature-matching verification process. Activists and prominent voting rights groups have decried signature matching as “voter suppression.” Warnock wrote that he is concerned about signature matching being employed and urged city officials to “err on the side of giving people the ability to express their views.”