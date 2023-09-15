Uncertain and afraid: Florida’s immigrants grapple with a disrupted reality under new law

MIAMI (AP) — In the months since Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed one of the strictest immigration laws in the country, daily life for Florida’s immigrant community has become fraught and governed by fear. The new law criminalized transporting immigrants lacking permanent legal status, invalidated any kind of U.S. government ID they might have, mandated that hospitals ask about immigration status and required some businesses to verify workers’ legal status. Associated Press interviews with a dozen immigrants found that many have shifted their daily routines as a result — driving as little as possible, missing doctor’s appointments, moving out of state and more.

