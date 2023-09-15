Tucker Carlson erupts into Argentina’s presidential campaign with Javier Milei interview

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentinian candidate Javier Milei has railed against socialism and praised Donald Trump in an interview with U.S. host Tucker Carlson. The interview has underlined how global attention is focusing on Argentina since Milei emerged as the country’s presidential frontrunner. In the interview posted Thursday on Carlson’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the self-described “anarcho capitalist” Milei characterized campaigns to legalize abortion and to place restrictions on economies over climate change as being part of a “socialist agenda.” Milei rocked the country’s political establishment when he received the most votes in August primaries that serve as a massive poll of voter preferences ahead of the October election.

