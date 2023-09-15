Remains exhumed from a Tulsa cemetery as the search for 1921 Race Massacre victims has resumed

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Archaeologists have exhumed the remains of one person and plan to exhume a second in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Thursday that the remains are among 22 found in Oaklawn Cemetery, but are the only ones that were found in simple, wooden caskets that were described in accounts of burials at the time. Previous excavations have revealed 66 sets of remains with about two dozen sent for further forensic testing in an effort to identify them. None of the remains of the massacre that left an estimated 75 to 300 Black people dead have been confirmed as victims of the violence.

