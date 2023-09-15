Progressive Councilmember Freddie O’Connell wins Nashville mayor’s race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville metro councilmember Freddie O’Connell has resoundingly won the race to become the next mayor of the Democratic-leaning city. Unofficial results from the Davidson County Election Commission show the progressive candidate defeated conservative Alice Rolli in Thursday’s runoff election by a wide margin, with all precincts reporting. Since 2015, O’Connell has served on the combined city-county government’s council, representing a district that covers downtown Nashville. He succeeds Mayor John Cooper, who decided not to seek reelection. Down the ballot, Olivia Hill won an at-large metro council seat to make history as the first transgender candidate to be elected to office in Tennessee, according to the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.

