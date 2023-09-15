Officials in North Carolina deny Christmas parade permit after girl’s death during last year’s event

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina have denied a Christmas parade permit after a truck towing a float struck and killed an 11-year-old girl during last year’s event. News outlets report Raleigh announced Thursday that it denied the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association’s request for a permit. The city says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and out of respect for Hailey Brooks’ family and friends. Brooks was killed when she was hit by a pickup truck towing a float after the driver lost control. Attorney Jason Miller says the Brooks family wasn’t consulted and they oppose the decision. Jennifer Martin, the executive director of the merchants association, says they’re saddened by the decision.

