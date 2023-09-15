North Dakota panel will reconsider denying permit for Summit CO2 pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota utility regulators will reconsider their denial of a siting permit for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The panel last month denied a siting permit for Summit Carbon Solutions’ 320-mile proposed route through the state. It’s part of a $5.5 billion, 2,000-mile pipeline network that would carry planet-warming CO2 emissions from 30-some Midwestern ethanol plants to central North Dakota for permanent storage deep underground. The regulators will set a hearing schedule for Summit and determine the issues to be considered. A decision as to whether to approve or grant a permit will come after the future hearing.

