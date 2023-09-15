New York City mayor gives Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs a key to the city during a ceremony in Times Square
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs receives the key to New York City. Mayor Eric Adams presented a giant key to the entertainer on Friday in Times Square. Combs thanked the mayor and shouted, “Diddy finally has the key to the city!” Combs was born in New York City and raised in nearby Mount Vernon. Friday is the release date for his new album “The Love Album – Off the Grid.” It features nearly 30 guest artists including Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Babyface, John Legend and Busta Rhymes.