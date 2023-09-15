In victory for Trump, Florida GOP won’t require signing loyalty oath to run in presidential primary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Republican Party of Florida is removing a loyalty oath as a condition for getting on the presidential primary ballot. That ensures former President Donald Trump won’t have to sign an oath to compete in the March election alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis. The oath requirement was approved by the party in May, requiring primary candidates to back the eventual nominee in order to get placed on the ballot. Trump has refused to sign a loyalty oath to participate in presidential debates. Former state GOP Chairman and state Sen. Joe Gruters asked that it be removed at a party meeting Friday. Gruters is supporting the former president over DeSantis.

