I-25 closed in Pueblo at Abriendo Ave. due to overturned semi-truck

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A single-vehicle crash caused I-25 to close in both directions in the middle of Pueblo.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the crash happened between Exit 97A and Exir 97B, just under the Abriendo Bridge.

A KRDO crew at the scene reported there was an overturned semi-truck that appeared to be carrying either sand or dirt. The content of the semi ended up spilling out across the median of I-25. The crash began in the southbound lanes and then began affecting the northbound lanes, causing a closure.

The semi-truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

At the last report by CDOT, all lanes were still closed in that area as of 7:15 a.m.