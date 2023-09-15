Hispanic Heritage Month: Authentic Puerto Rican restaurant will soon open its doors in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Friday, September 15 marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and for the next 30 days, KRDO News Channel 13, will profile several Hispanic leaders in our community who make a difference every day. This Friday, KRDO News channel 13 interviewed a Puerto Rican woman who will soon open the first Puerto Rican breakfast location in Colorado Springs.

Mildred Boden said owning her very own restaurant wasn't always in the cards for her, in fact, she never thought of becoming a business owner until she moved to Colorado Springs and saw the opportunity.

Since she was a little girl, Mildred was a chef and in 2017, when she moved to the Pikes Peak Region, she took advantage of that. She noticed there were no Puerto Rican breakfast places in the Springs and that allowed her to get creative and start thinking about the future.

"There is no Puerto Rican cafe here, the concept of that doesn't exist. There is no Puerto Rican flavor here," said Boden, owner of the soon-to-open Pedacito Boricua Café.

Mildred said in Puerto Rico, breakfast is always a big deal, adding that even her husband. who isn't a Puerto Rican native also agrees.

"In Puerto Rico, there is a lot of good breakfast places. Here in Colorado Springs, there is not many," said Phil Boden, Co-Owner of Pedacito Boricua Café. "It's not the same eating at a McDonalds or Dunkin Donuts, so now people will have their very own Puerto Rican cafe with authentic Puerto Rican meals," said Mildred.

Now, both Mildred and Phil are preparing themselves to take on this new challenge and open their location in Downtown Colorado Springs. Pedacito Boricua Café will open its doors to the public on December 5. The cafe will open from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. seven days a week.

"We are going to have soups, coffee, milkshakes, pastries, cheeses and bigger meals. All those products that are from Puerto Rico," said Mildred.

If you are interested in trying out some of their authentic Puerto Rican food, Pedacito Boricua Café will be at Fiestas Patrias on Saturday, September, 15 starting at 11 a.m.