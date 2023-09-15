Halloween attraction in limbo due to constant crime concerns

By Shay O’Connor

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — A popular Halloween attraction along Magazine Street is now in limbo.

You may be familiar with the Ghost Manor but owners tell WDSU they may not continue with their spooky decor this year because of continued crime in the Irish Channel.

Owner David Gentry said, “Unfortunately, you are hearing more stories like this, and it is getting out of control.”

Gentry said Sunday morning he woke up to someone trying to break into a friend’s vehicle parked on the side of the Manor. But Gentry was not prepared for the scary moments that happened next.

“I shined a flashlight in their direction. They shot at me three times. I called 9-1-1. And while I was outside, they came back around- presumably to shoot at me again. Then I ran inside,” Gentry said.

Gentry made a post on the Irish Channel Neighborhood Group on Facebook to warn others who may have heard the gunfire.

But he said this is not the first time something like this has happened at the Manor we all know and love.

“My home was also burglarized twice. They jumped the fence. I have much better security now. They got in and took tools we were using for our display,” said Gentry.

A Halloween display Gentry had been preparing for months now.

“I might take this down. I am thinking about taking it down this year because if I cannot go outside and feel safe, how can I maintain it,” said Gentry.

It’s part of the decor the family has been setting up since 2012. Every year, a different theme. Gentry also decorates for Mardi Gras and Christmas, attracting lots of tourists to the area.

“It hurts. It really saddens me. Because part of the reason I do this, I do not charge. I am not sponsored. It is a free gift to the public. I do this because I spread joy and give people something positive to experience,” he said.

Now, Gentry is hoping police patrols will be stepped up in this part of the city he knows and loves.

“At some point when physical safety hits too close to home,” Gentry said. “You wonder how long will we live here? How long will my family even want to stay here at this point?”

Gentry said even before the shooting incident and the home burglaries, his vehicle was also broken into several times. He was hoping to have his display finished by Friday, the 13th of October.

Next week, Gentry plans to meet with the city councilmember who represents this area to discuss ways he and his neighbors can get back to feeling safe in their own community.

