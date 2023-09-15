Fire destroys large part of historic Hastings creamery

By PAULEEN LE, ESME MURPHY

Click here for updates on this story

HASTINGS, Minnesota (WCCO) — A fire tore through the historic Hastings Creamery building Wednesday evening, with firefighters working through the night to get the blaze under control.

Residents were told to stay indoors during the worst of the fire, which started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Hastings Fire Department said some anhydrous ammonia leaked as a result of the fire, but it has since dissipated.

The city of Hastings said no one was at the site when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

Officials had encouraged residents to keep their HVAC systems off due to residual smoke in the area, but were cleared to turn them back on at about 9 a.m. A stretch of Highway 61 was also closed for hours Thursday morning.

“I don’t have any indication of the cause right now,” said Hastings Fire Chief John Townsend.

The creamery, which supplied dairy products for more than 100 years, ceased operations last month. The Met Council suspended the creamery’s permit over allegations that it had dumped Milk into sanitary sewers.

Neighbors say the fire will become a big part of the city’s history.

“I’m sure it’s a great loss for the farmers that used to deliver their milk there, and the employees that were there,” said Tami Devries.

The State Fire Marshal and Hastings fire and police departments are investigating the blaze.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.