Suspect in custody following report of active shooter in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --

UPDATE: The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported at 10:32 p.m. that the suspect was in custody and the shelter-in-place had been lifted. Officers are continuing to investigate the scene.

Cimarron Hills Subdivision confirmed the incident happened at the Alpine Vista Apartments. Law enforcement said the shooter had a "self-inflicted injury" to his knee and is being treated at a local hospital. They said nobody else was injured.

They also noted the shooter shot at local buildings.

This is still an active and on-going investigation.

__________________________________________

The Colorado Springs Police Department issued a Peak Alert just before 10 p.m. Friday night saying, "There is police activity related to an active shooter in the area of 6290 Barnes Road."

The alert asks residents in the area to stay indoors, lock their windows and doors, and stay out of the immediate area until further notice.