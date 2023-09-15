California targets smash-and-grabs with $267 million program aimed at ‘brazen’ store thefts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will spend $267 million to combat smash-and-grab robberies that have plagued businesses and luxury stores in the state. The grants will be distributed to 55 local law enforcement agencies and district attorney’s offices. The money will help create investigative units, increase police foot patrols, purchase new surveillance technology and equipment and fund special units in district attorney’s offices dedicated to prosecuting these crimes. Retailers in California have been the targets of brazen smash-and-grab flash mobs in recent years. Gov. Gavin Newsom says tackling such thefts is a priority for his administration.

