Biden announces more Iran sanctions on the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced new U.S. sanctions on “some of Iran’s more egregious human rights abusers” as he marks the anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She died while being held by the country’s morality police. Amini had been detained for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely in violation of laws that require women in public to wear the Islamic headscarf. She died three days later in police custody. Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country of 80 million people, with young women marching in the streets and publicly exposing and cutting off their hair. The government responded with a fierce crackdown, blaming the protests on foreign interference.