Woman who killed 3-year-old daughter and left her on ballfield is sentenced to 30 years

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to killing her 3-year-old daughter and leaving her burned remains on a softball field has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Thirty-one-year-old Kristie Haas was sentenced Thursday. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder by abuse or neglect and abuse of a corpse in the death of Emma Grace Cole. Prosecutors say the child endured a life of starvation and torture. Haas also pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child for her mistreatment of Emma’s half-siblings. Haas, who avoided a possible life sentence, told the judge that she was sorry for the hurt she inflicted and the pain that she caused.

