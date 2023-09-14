Skip to Content
News

Woman who killed 3-year-old daughter and left her on ballfield is sentenced to 30 years

By
Published 1:24 PM

By RANDALL CHASE
Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to killing her 3-year-old daughter and leaving her burned remains on a softball field has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Thirty-one-year-old Kristie Haas was sentenced Thursday. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder by abuse or neglect and abuse of a corpse in the death of Emma Grace Cole. Prosecutors say the child endured a life of starvation and torture. Haas also pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child for her mistreatment of Emma’s half-siblings. Haas, who avoided a possible life sentence, told the judge that she was sorry for the hurt she inflicted and the pain that she caused.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content