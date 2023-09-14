‘Watchmen’s’ Alan Moore wants future royalties donated to Black Lives Matter

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The comic book writer behind classics including “Watchmen,” “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” and “V for Vendetta,” talked to The Telegraph about his current dissatisfaction with his industry.

“Now they’re called ‘graphic novels’, which sounds sophisticated and you can charge a lot more for them,” Moore said. “What appealed to me most about comics is no more, and these innocent and inventive and imaginative superhero characters from the ’40s, ‘50s, ‘60s are being recycled to a modern audience as if they were adult fare.”

Moore acknowledged his own efforts his own comic work may be partly to blame.

“I didn’t mean my experiments with comics to be immediately taken up as something that the whole industry should do,” he said. “When I was doing things like ‘Watchmen,’ I was not saying that dark psychopathic characters are really cool, but that does seem to be the message that the industry took for the next 20 years.”

Moore said he made a unique request when it comes to revenue from his projects.

“I don’t really feel, with the recent films, that they have stood by what I assumed were their original principles,” he said. “So I asked for DC Comics to send all of the money from any future TV series or films to Black Lives Matter.”

Moore has recently delved into writing prose.

His debut collection of short stories, “Illuminations,” is out in paperback in the US in October.

