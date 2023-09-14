Hurricane Lee lashing Bermuda before striking coastal New England and Atlantic Canada

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Hurricane Lee began to unleash strong winds on Bermuda Thursday morning, ahead of a track which will bring heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding from the massive storm to coastal New England and Atlantic Canada Friday and through the weekend.

Tropical storm-force wind gusts slammed Bermuda Thursday morning and heavy rain was due to arrive later in the morning. An island-wide tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda as Lee tracks west of the island on Thursday.

Lee was about 265 miles southwest of Bermuda as of Thursday morning and was churning with maximum sustained winds of up to 100 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued farther north for many of New England’s coastal residents in anticipation of the colossal storm’s possible impact on Friday and through the weekend.

Lee’s winds could begin to buffet portions of New England as early as Friday evening as the storm’s center is expected to pass close to the region’s southeast before barreling near or over Maine and Atlantic Canada over the weekend as a “large and dangerous cyclone,” according to the hurricane center.

Though the storm – a Category 2 hurricane – is expected to weaken as it approaches, it will still have a massive radius of damaging winds that will pound coastal New England and Canada’s Atlantic provinces.

“Hurricane conditions, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding are possible in portions of eastern Maine on Saturday,” the National Hurricane Center said. The area is under a hurricane watch, as are parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Storm surge flooding up to 4 feet could inundate parts of southeastern Massachusetts late Friday and Saturday. A storm surge watch has been issued for the area, including Cape Cod and Nantucket.

A tropical storm watch has also been issued for large swaths of coastal New England, including Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Even if Lee doesn’t make landfall in New England, the sprawl of its damaging winds means there will be “little to no significance on exactly where the center reaches the coast,” the hurricane center has said.

As of Thursday morning, hurricane-force winds extend up to 105 miles from its center and tropical storm-force winds stretch for up to 290 miles, according to the agency.

Heavy rainfall could pose an issue to already rain-drenched stretches of the Northeast, where saturated ground may be particularly susceptible to flash flooding.

Over the past two weeks, parts of Massachusetts have been soaked with rainfall levels more than 300% above normal values, according to weather service data. The downpours have already triggered dangerous flooding in areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island this week.

The softened soil combined with raging winds will also increase the likelihood of downed trees, which in turn could knock out essential power lines and cause outages.

