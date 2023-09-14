Supreme Court pauses order curbing Biden administration efforts to block social media posts

The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked enforcement of a lower court order curbing Biden administration efforts to combat controversial social media posts. A federal judge in Louisiana previously issued a sweeping order on July 4 effectively blocking multiple government agencies from urging that content be removed from platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). White House communications staffers, the surgeon general and the FBI are among those affected. Appeals court judges narrowed the ruling last week but blocked officials from attempts to “coerce or significantly encourage” content removal. In a Thursday filing, the administration said there’s no evidence officials paired requests to remove content with threats of regulatory action.

