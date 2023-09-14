Republican David McCormick plans to run for US Senate again in Pennsylvania, sources tell AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — David McCormick plans to run for U.S. Senate for a second time in Pennsylvania. According to people familiar with his plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to avoid disclosing private conversations, he plans to announce his candidacy next week for the Republican nomination to take on three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey. The bid comes just a year after he narrowly lost an expensive and bruising GOP primary to celebrity heart surgeon, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by Donald Trump. Republicans believe the 58-year-old former hedge fund CEO will mount a serious challenge to Casey in a state that is critical to control of the White House and the Senate.

