Psychedelic drug MDMA eases PTSD symptoms in a study that paves the way for possible US approval

A study has found that the psychedelic drug MDMA, combined with talk therapy, can reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Researchers reported the results Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine. The research sponsor plans later this year to seek U.S. approval to market the drug, also known as ecstasy. The Food and Drug Administration would need to approve before MDMA could be prescribed and the Drug Enforcement Administration would need to change the drug’s legal status. PTSD also can be treated with other medications or talk therapy. Experts say a new option would be welcome.

