German prosecutor files murder charges against Syrian citizen accused of ‘Islamist-motivated’ attack
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office has brought charges of murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm against a Syrian citizen in connection with two “Islamist-motivated” knife attacks. The suspect is accused of stabbing a man to death in the city of Duisburg in April, and of a second attack a few days later in which five people at a gym suffered knife wounds. Thursday’s prosecutor’s statement alleges that the man, identified only as Maan D. in line with German privacy rules, is a follower of the Islamic State group. The statement said that the suspect, who was arrested in late April, was charged on Aug. 30.