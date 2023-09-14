DeSantis says Trump’s chance of being elected if convicted ‘is as close to zero as you can get’

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis says Donald Trump is unlikely to be elected president again if convicted in any of the four criminal cases he faces. DeSantis made the comments in an interview with CBS News that aired Wednesday night. The Florida governor has sharpened his critiques of Trump — the GOP frontrunner — seeking to paint him as unelectable as he strains to catch up to the former president in the GOP presidential race. DeSantis said Trump’s “chance of getting elected after being convicted of a felony is as close to zero as you can get.”

