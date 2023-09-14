Artists to display pieces inspired by Hurricane Ian

By Anvar Ruziev

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WFTX) — The Cape Coral art community prepares to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact. With an exhibition aptly titled “After the Storm,” local artists are set to express their resilience and share their stories of survival through their art.

One of the artists featured in the exhibition, Angela Arroyo, shared her thoughts on the inspiration behind her piece. She created a depiction of a destructed house, symbolizing the millions of dollars in damages that occurred during the hurricane.

Angela noted, “I thought of making a house destructed like that because, although there was millions of dollars of damages and houses and all sorts of properties. I think the most important thing was that most of us made it out alive.”

What sets “After the Storm” apart is the fact that much of the art featured in the exhibition emerged not from a canvas or a sculptor’s studio but from the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. These pieces of art carry with them the raw essence of the storm and the collective spirit of recovery.

Jessica Wisdom, the director of The Cape Coral Art Center mentioned that the choice of muted colors reflects the emotions and experiences of the Cape Coral community in the wake of Hurricane Ian. It signifies the solemnity and introspection that the community collectively felt as they faced the challenges of recovery and rebuilding.

The Cape Coral Art Center also waived its usual $20 entry fee for artists submitting their work to “After the Storm.” This decision reflects the center’s commitment to making art accessible to the wider community, and its recognition of the healing power of artistic expression.

