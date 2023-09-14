Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting release of her travel, security records
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed a new law that will restrict the release of her travel and security records. The Republican governor signed the measure after lawmakers wrapped up a special session that’s focused on a fight to scale back the state’s open-records law. The new law takes effect immediately and allows the state to wall off details about the security provided the GOP governor and other constitutional officers, including who travels on the State Police airplane and the cost of individual trips. Sanders has argued the exemptions are needed for her and her family’s security.