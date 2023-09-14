Skip to Content
Angry and frustrated, McCarthy finds that even a Biden impeachment inquiry isn’t enough for GOP

Published 9:56 AM

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is telling fellow Republicans threatening to oust him: Go ahead and try. The embattled GOP leader was angry and frustrated during a closed door meeting Thursday. He essentially dared his hard-right flank to quit holding the risk of a vote to remove him from the job. If you’re going to do it, do it, McCarthy said, using a profanity for emphasis, according to those in the private meeting. A hard-right element largely allied with former President Donald Trump is demanding big spending cuts and threatening to shut down the government if he is to keep his job. Even McCarthy’s decision to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden did little to appease the demands.

