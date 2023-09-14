5 things to know for Sept. 14: Manhunt, Auto strike, Hurricane Lee, Immigration, Ukraine

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — Scientists are trying to unlock the mysteries of “earthquake lights,” the strange light phenomenon sometimes spotted in the sky before major quakes around the world. These outbursts of bright, dancing lights have been captured on video for decades, including a sighting just last week before the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco.

1. Manhunt

The convicted murderer who escaped a Pennsylvania prison late last month is once again behind bars and is now facing additional charges after a nearly two-week manhunt that captured national attention and put the surrounding community on edge. Danilo Cavalcante, 34, was sleeping when police found him in the woods of South Coventry Township on Wednesday morning, lying on top of a rifle he had stolen from a nearby resident days earlier. A police dog named Yoda was released on him, biting him and preventing him from using the rifle before police took him into custody. He is now being held in a Pennsylvania maximum security prison where he’s to serve a life sentence for his previous murder conviction. He has also been charged with felony escape.

2. Auto strike

Production at several auto plants may come to a halt late today if thousands of unionized workers agree to strike and walk out at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Details of the plan, including which plants will be struck, will not be announced until just before the 11:59 p.m. ET contract expiration tonight. If no deal is reached, a strike could begin early Friday. There has never been a simultaneous strike against all three major US automakers, which today make nearly half of all domestically assembled cars. Slowing or stopping the production of a few engine or transmission plants at each company could be as effective at stopping operations as a full strike at all plants, according to industry experts.

3. Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic is creeping toward New England, where hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued for much of the area’s coastal residents. Forecasts show the storm could possibly make an impact on portions of New England as early as Friday. The storm’s center is expected to pass close to the region’s southeast before barreling near or over Maine and Atlantic Canada over the weekend as a “large and dangerous cyclone,” according to the National Hurricane Center. Though the storm — now a Category 2 hurricane — is expected to weaken as it approaches, it will still have a massive radius of damaging winds that will be significantly felt in New England and Canada’s Atlantic provinces.

4. Immigration

A federal judge on Wednesday again declared the Obama-era DACA program unlawful, sparking swift condemnation from immigrant advocates and the White House. “We are committed to protecting all the Dreamers who have throughout their lives enriched our communities and our country,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement after the ruling. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, was created in 2012 to provide a temporary reprieve for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children — a group often described as “Dreamers” — and allow them to live and work in the US. An existing rule is currently blocking the government from approving new applications for the program. However, the Department of Homeland Security will continue to process renewals for current DACA recipients.

5. Ukraine

The Pentagon’s watchdog is establishing a new team in Ukraine to monitor ongoing US security assistance to Kyiv as a growing number of Republicans call for more oversight into how the money is being used. US aid to Ukraine has totaled more than $43.7 billion since the start of the Biden administration, and the president has vowed to continue providing aid for “as long as it takes.” The establishment of a new oversight team follows criticism from GOP lawmakers who believe some of the funds are being wasted or abused. Experts say the Pentagon has improved its ability to monitor transfers of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, but the military did struggle to effectively oversee the shipments when the war began.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Grocery prices cooled in August

Egg prices are looking eggcelent compared to last year. See what else got cheaper — and what got more expensive — at grocery stores last month.

Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury highlights controversy over artificial turf

Criticism is raining down on NFL officials in an ongoing debate about playing on artificial turf rather than grass.

Airlines slash prices for off-peak travel season

Airfares for domestic trips this fall are averaging around 29% lower than prices over the summer. Learn more about off-peak travel months.

Barbie toy sales shoot up 25% after the film’s release

The demand for Barbie dolls significantly increased after the film’s release. Mattel, Barbie’s toymaker, also locked in more than 165 partnerships with brands trying to hop on the pink bandwagon.

How to maintain a sense of purpose later in life

A sense of purpose is important for well-being, experts say. But that drive can drop after experiencing cognitive decline, a new study shows. Here’s what you can do for support.

TODAY’S NUMBER

19%

That’s how much car insurance has increased over the last year, according to the Consumer Price Index report released Wednesday. That’s the biggest annual increase since 1976.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The best I can tell, they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government.”

— President Joe Biden, making his first public comments Wednesday since House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced plans to open an impeachment inquiry into the president. The Biden administration has labeled it an “illegitimate” endeavor, emphasizing the lack of any evidence so far of wrongdoing. The possible impeachment investigation comes as Congress faces a September 30 deadline to keep the government open — and as McCarthy faces deep divisions within his own party about how to handle the matter.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

How to conduct an orchestra

It takes pure skill to wield a baton in front of an orchestra. Watch this video to see how conductors guide musicians using their bodies and eye contact.

