Woman charged in connection with student bringing gun to elementary school

By Aaron Thomas

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — A woman was arrested in connection to a student bringing a gun to Lead Mine Elementary School in Raleigh on Tuesday.

Police charged Princist Renee Pittman, 30, with a felony for helping a child bring a gun to school.

The letter from the principal did not state if the gun was loaded but read “The student did not mean to bring harm to our school, but instead was showing the firearm to classmates.”

A student reported to a staff member that another student had a gun, according to the letter.

WCPSS security and police officers were notified, and the gun was confiscated from the student.

Becky Ceartas, with the organization North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, is alarmed by the latest report of a gun found on campus.

“We should all be alarmed by this,” Ceartas said. “These are children and children are bringing guns to school.”

The letter urged parents: “Please be vigilant and monitor the activities and actions of your child. Please secure all firearms in your home. Always keep your guns locked in a gun safe that cannot be easily broken into or taken away.”

In February, WRAL reported that a mother was arrested after her son brought a gun to Wendell Middle School.

Also in February, Rocky Mount police officers found a 6-year-old student had an unloaded 9-millimeter handgun in his backpack at Fairview Elementary School.

“Please, lock up your firearm and if your kid is going to someone else’s house, ask how they are storing their firearms too,” Ceartas said. “It can save a life.”

Administrators at Lead Mine Elementary said a tip from a student played a role in them finding the gun.

They said the child didn’t intend to cause harm but wanted to show it off to classmates.

Benjamin Bullock said he’s thankful no one, including his 2nd-grade daughter, was hurt.

“Hope they do go about taking stronger measures to safeguard the kids while their in school,” Bullock said. “Just hope nothing else like this happens again.”

The relationship between the woman charged and the student accused of bringing a gun to campus is unclear at this time.

Court records show that Pittman was released on bond Tuesday and is expected to appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

In North Carolina, a student who brings a gun to school is required to be suspended for 365 day.

Students and parents can report safety concerns to an anonymous tip line, 919-856-1911.

