Ultra-Orthodox men block Jerusalem traffic in protest against Israeli military draft

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men have blocked a major Jerusalem intersection to protest the country’s mandatory military draft. Wednesday’s protest blocked traffic and crippled public transportation across the city. Military service is mandatory for Jewish men in Israel. But politically powerful ultra-Orthodox communities are generally exempt, thanks to a system that allows them to instead study full time in religious seminaries. The exemptions are controversial and have bred widespread resentment among secular Israelis. Israeli media said Wednesday’s demonstration was triggered by the arrest of a religious man who failed to register with the military for the exemption. The demonstration was a precursor of a looming battle as the government prepares to debate a new draft law.

