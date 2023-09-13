Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and several other defendants are waiving their right to seek a speedy trial in the Georgia case in which they are accused of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election. The filings are part of the legal maneuvering that’s happening as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis seeks to try all 19 defendants together starting next month. Trump was the first to file the speedy trial waiver. The early front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, Trump has previously sought to slow proceedings in his other criminal cases while he seeks a return to the White House in the 2024 election.

