There’s no clowning around at the 2023 Oddity & Fear Fest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Halloween may still be a month away, but the Oddity & Fear Fest is planning non-stop freaky fun for all oddity enthusiasts this weekend from Sept. 16-17.

Everything from Bizarre Art to Steampunk to Morbid Taxidermy to Creepy Dolls, there’s something intriguing for all event-goers.

The event will be held at the Colorado Springs Event Center (located at 3960 Palmer Park), and parking will be free!

Show dates, times, and ticket prices are as follows:

Saturday, September 16, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adults $13, Youth 12 & under are Free!

The event will also feature spine-tingling music and comedy performances by Johnny Hopeless with a list of scheduled times below:

Saturday, September 16, at 11a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 17, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Guests will also experience:

“Christine:” The 1958 Plymouth Fury from the American horror film by Stephen King

A Witchy Haunted House by Mystery of the 13 Souls Production

A Barbie Zombie Costume contest Saturday, Sept. 16, between 2-4 p.m. with 98.1 KKFM

Beat Pix Photobooth

For more details, along with discount admission coupons, visit the website at the link here.