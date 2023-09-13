Suspect in the slayings of 4 Idaho college students wants news cameras out of the courtroom

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year want cameras banned from his courtroom. Bryan Kohberger’s defense attorneys say news photos and videos have focused too closely on their client and that the coverage threatens his right to a fair trial. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the Moscow, Idaho, university campus last November. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty. An attorney for news organizations covering the case says the visual journalists have followed the judges’ orders about courtroom images. Wendy Olson says cameras help the public to understand the case and improve government transparency.

