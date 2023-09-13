New Hampshire secretary of state won’t block Trump from ballot in key presidential primary state
By HOLLY RAMER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s top election official says he will not invoke an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to block former President Donald Trump from the ballot in the state that will hold the first Republican presidential primary next year. Republican Secretary of State David Scanlan said Wednesday that under state law the name of anyone who pays the $1,000 filing fee and swears they meet the age, citizenship and residency requirements “shall be printed on the ballots.” Scanlan rejected claims made in multiple lawsuits that Trump is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The clause prohibits those who “engaged in an insurrection or rebellion” from holding higher office.