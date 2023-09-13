Love pop music? Largest US newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter writers
By MARIA SHERMAN and DAVID BAUDER
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gannett, the United States’ biggest newspaper chain, posted two unusual job listings to its site. On Tuesday, they revealed they are hiring a reporter focused on Taylor Swift. On Wednesday, they shared a posting for a dedicated Beyoncé Knowles-Carter reporter who will be employed through USA Today and The Tennessean, the company’s Nashville-based newspaper. Online criticism of these new roles come in part because of major layoffs at Gannett. The NewsGuild says that Gannett’s workforce has shrunk 47% in the last three years due to layoffs and attrition. Journalists, fans and academics shared their opinions on the controversial job postings with the Associated Press.