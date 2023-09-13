Latino Community Luncheons return: Colorado Springs residents express their gratitude

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Wednesday, September 13, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce along with other Hispanic city leaders met for the first time in over two years during the return of the 'Latino Community Luncheons.' and

With more than 100 people in attendance, organizers of the event called it a huge success.

The goal behind the 'Latino Luncheons' is to keep the Hispanic community in Colorado Springs united and informed. All this while enjoying a nice lunch and mingling with other Hispanics. On Wednesday, the Hispanic community was able to learn a little more about El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

Roybal talked about his upbringing and the struggles he had to overcome because he is Latino. Carmen Abeyta is one of the co-founders of the 'Latino Community Luncheons.' Abeyta said from here on out these lunch-ins will be held every other month.

"We do the Latino community luncheons. We started them in an effort to provide networking for our community, provide education about Latino issues, something that is impacting the Hispanic community but relevant to the entire community, and then we did a bit of cultural exchange as well," said Abeyta.

The next luncheon will be held on November, 8th at 11:30 a.m. At Bella Vista Event Center, 2886 S Circle Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80906.