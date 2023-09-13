Kim Jong Un’s trip to Russia provides window into unique North Korean and Russian media coverage

TOKYO (AP) — The world is largely relying on North Korean and Russian media for information about the meeting between the nations’ leaders Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin at a space facility in Russia’s Far East. Although news gathering is constrained by both authoritarian governments to varying degrees, the coverage by those countries’ respective media this week is providing a window into the neighbors’ unique news environments and how the summit is being presented to people in North Korea and Russia. The coverage shown to North Koreans is meant, like all media efforts there, to glorify Kim. And although social media is increasingly popular in Russia, most Russians still gets their news from the powerful state television network.

By FOSTER KLUG and EMMA BURROWS Associated Press

