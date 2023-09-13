How to help Libya flood victims

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Devastating floods from Storm Daniel have left at least 5,000 people dead and around 10,000 more missing in Libya.

The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) says that more than 30,000 people have also been displaced.

Heavy rains from the storm caused two dams in the northern city of Derna to burst, washing away homes, neighborhoods and flooding streets. The debris and rubble left in the flood’s wake have made it difficult for rescue teams to access the area.

Despite the destruction, aid is starting to arrive. According to UNICEF, the most urgent needs are “shelters, NFIs (non-food items), drinking water, hygiene kits, medical supplies, and clothes.”

