Former NYC buildings commissioner surrenders in bribery investigation
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The former buildings commissioner under New York City Mayor Eric Adams surrendered to authorities on Wednesday to face criminal charges related to a bribery investigation. Eric Ulrich, a longtime city official who also served as a fundraiser for Adams, is expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom later this afternoon alongside several other defendants. Adams is not expected to face criminal charges. Ulrich resigned from the post as city buildings commissioner last November amid reports that he was being questioned by prosecutors as part of an investigation into illegal gambling and organized crime. An attorney for Ulrich said he intends to plead not guilty.