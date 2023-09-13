Former NYC buildings commissioner surrenders in bribery investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — The former buildings commissioner under New York City Mayor Eric Adams surrendered to authorities on Wednesday to face criminal charges related to a bribery investigation. Eric Ulrich, a longtime city official who also served as a fundraiser for Adams, is expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom later this afternoon alongside several other defendants. Adams is not expected to face criminal charges. Ulrich resigned from the post as city buildings commissioner last November amid reports that he was being questioned by prosecutors as part of an investigation into illegal gambling and organized crime. An attorney for Ulrich said he intends to plead not guilty.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.