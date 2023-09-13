Family tied up during home invasion robbery; police searching for group of suspects

By KCAL News Staff

WESTMINSTER, California (KCAL) — Police are searching for a group of robbers who tied up a Westminster family during a home invasion on Monday.

The scene unfolded at around 10:40 p.m., when Westminster Police Department officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Pebble Beach Circle after receiving a call from a woman whispering that she needed help.

As police arrived, they saw four people funning from the front door of the home, all armed with handguns and wearing masks.

“One of the males, identified as Danny Sommay, was taken into custody in front of the residence after he threw his handgun over a brick wall,” a statement from WPD said. “The gun was recovered and found to be a loaded 9mm handgun reported as stolen.”

The three other suspects fled and are still outstanding as of Tuesday evening.

While investigating inside of the home, officers found five victims who had been inside of the home when the robbers entered.

“Officers learned the suspects forced entry into the residence armed with handguns. A male suspect pushed the adult male victim to the ground and used a stun gun to gain compliance,” the statement said.

Four of the victims, an elderly woman, an adult man, a 14-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were tied up in the living room as the suspects demanded to know where the family kept their valuables.

The adult woman was able to hide inside of a closet inside the home, where she called 911.

Sommay has since been booked into an Orange County jail and is being held on $1 million bail.

There was no further information provided on the three outstanding suspects.

