Facing $1.5B deficit, California State University to hike tuition 6% annually for next 5 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trustees at California State University, the nation’s largest public university system, have voted to raise student tuition by 6% each year for five consecutive years to try to narrow a $1.5 billion deficit. CSU’s governing board on Wednesday voted 9-0 to approve the increases that will start across the 23-campus system in the fall of 2024. Annual tuition for full-time California undergraduate students will increase by $342 next year to $6,084. By the 2028-2029 school year, those students will be paying $7,682. Some students called the decision disheartening and said they may not be able to afford college.

