Ex-CIA employee snared earlier in classified info bust found guilty of possessing child abuse images

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer already convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history has now been convicted on charges of possessing child sexual abuse images. A jury returned its verdict Wednesday in Manhattan federal court against Joshua Schulte. Authorities say the latest conviction resulted from the discovery on Schulte’s home desktop computer of over 3,000 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of young children. At sentencing scheduled for Jan. 10, Schulte could face decades in prison for Wednesday’s conviction along with his conviction last year on charges that he released a trove of CIA secrets through WikiLeaks in 2017.

