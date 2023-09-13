California school district pays $27M to settle suit over death of teen assaulted by fellow students
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school district has agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of an 8th grade boy who died after being assaulted by two other students at a middle school four years ago. The settlement with the Moreno Valley Unified School District was announced Wednesday by lawyers for relatives of 13-year-old Diego Stolz, who was attacked at Landmark Middle School. A spokesperson for the district didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The lawsuit claimed that Stolz complained to the assistant principal that he was being bullied before the assault that killed him.