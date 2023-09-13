California lawmakers vote to let legislative employees join a labor union

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Legislative workers at the California Capitol are close to forming their first labor union. State lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that allows state workers in the Legislature to organize. The Democrats in charge of California’s Legislature have historically been friendly with labor unions. But the people who work for lawmakers have never been allowed to form a union. The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. The bill is one of hundreds of pieces of legislation lawmakers have sent to Newsom during the final two weeks of the legislative session. Lawmakers are scheduled to adjourn for the year on Thursday.

By ADAM BEAM, SOPHIE AUSTIN and TRÂN NGUYỄN Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.