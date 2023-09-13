Australia to toughen restrictions on ex-service personnel who would train foreign militaries

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government is proposing tougher restrictions on former defense military personnel who want to train foreign militaries as the nation prepares to share nuclear secrets with the United States and Britain. Defense Minister Richard Marles introduced legislation into the Parliament on Thursday aimed at safeguarding military secrets. Last year, he ordered the Defense Department to review standards after reports that China had approached former Australian military personnel to become trainers. Australia is deepening technology-sharing with the United States and Britain under the so-called AUKUS agreement, an acronym for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Under the agreement, Australia will gain a fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.

