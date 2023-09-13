A crane has collapsed at a China bridge construction project, killing 6 people

BEIJING (AP) — A tower crane has collapsed at a bridge construction project in southwest China, killing six people and injuring five others. authorities say the collapse happened Wednesday in Jianyang city during work to build an expressway bridge over the Tuo River, the city’s transportation bureau said in a statement posted on its social media account. Jianyang is in Sichuan province near Chengdu, the provincial capital. An investigation into the cause of the collapse was underway.

